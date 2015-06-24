Besic pleased with development at Everton

Muhamed Besic feels he has grown as a player during his debut campaign in the Premier League with Everton.

The 22-year-old midfielder became a first-team regular at Goodison Park last season, making 31 appearances in all competitions.

Besic believes he has made great strides due to Roberto Martinez's words of wisdom and the influence of his more experienced team-mates.

"It was hard at the beginning but now I think I am better than before," he told the club's official website. "I was always a good player; it's just sometimes I wasn't quick enough.

"For example, I sometimes take one touch, sometimes two touches and sometimes I would dribble.

"I was always trying to dribble but now I've learnt much more about having to take just one touch to make the game fast, and that is important for the number six position.

"Every game I have played this past season has helped me. From every guy you can learn something, from Leon Osman, from Gareth Barry. They are all experienced players, and they are all so calm on the ball too.

"From the manager, too, I have learned many things, for example tactics. Before every match he explains to us how to play against the team we are playing and everything he says helps me a lot. I always try and listen in order to learn something.

"Tactically, I didn't know many things, but Roberto has explained to me so I always try to improve every day."