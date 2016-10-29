Besiktas lose Talisca to fractured metatarsal

On-loan Besiktas midfielder Anderson Talisca is facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines after sustaining a fractured metatarsal.

Talisca joined the Super Lig side from Benfica on a temporary deal for the 2016-17 season, passing up reported interest from Wolves in the second tier of English football.

The Brazilian denied his parent club a victory by earning Besiktas a 1-1 draw in the Champions League in September, and repeated the feat against Genclerbirligi on Friday.

Although Talisca stayed on for the entire 90 minutes, examinations have discovered a foot injury that will require surgery, potentially ruling him out until the new year.

A Besiktas statement read: "In the match played against Genclerbirligi, Anderson Talisca sustained a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of the right foot. AndersonTalisca will be operated upon today [Saturday]."