Besiktas lose Talisca to fractured metatarsal
Anderson Talisca has fractured a bone in his foot and could miss the remainder of Besiktas' Champions League group stage campaign.
On-loan Besiktas midfielder Anderson Talisca is facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines after sustaining a fractured metatarsal.
Talisca joined the Super Lig side from Benfica on a temporary deal for the 2016-17 season, passing up reported interest from Wolves in the second tier of English football.
The Brazilian denied his parent club a victory by earning Besiktas a 1-1 draw in the Champions League in September, and repeated the feat against Genclerbirligi on Friday.
Although Talisca stayed on for the entire 90 minutes, examinations have discovered a foot injury that will require surgery, potentially ruling him out until the new year.
A Besiktas statement read: "In the match played against Genclerbirligi, Anderson Talisca sustained a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of the right foot. AndersonTalisca will be operated upon today [Saturday]."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.