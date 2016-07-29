Besiktas sign Adriano on three-year contract

Besiktas have completed the signing of Barcelona defender Adriano Correia on a three-year contract.

Barca confirmed on Friday that the Turkish champions have paid an initial €600,000 to sign the 31-year-old, a fee which will rise to €1.7million if they reach the Champions League during his stay at the club.

Besiktas had been keen to sign a new left-back following the departure of Ismail Koybasi to Fenerbahce and earmarked the versatile Adriano as the perfect replacement.

Adriano joined Barcelona from Sevilla in July 2010 and won four LaLiga titles and two Champions League trophies as part of an impressive 16 honours at Camp Nou.

Welcome to your new home Adriano Correira!Bem Vindo Adriano! July 29, 2016

But the Brazilian was deemed surplus to requirements after the recent signing of Lucas Digne followed a 2015-16 campaign which saw him start only four league matches under Luis Enrique.

"The club wishes Adriano the best of luck with his new team," read Barca's statement.

Besiktas have also secured the services of Marcelo, Gokhan Gonul and Fabri for the 2016-17 campaign.