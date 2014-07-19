Besler insists he's focused on Sporting KC

Besler has been linked with a move to England following his exploits for the United States at the World Cup in Brazil.

The central defender told Kansas City radio station 810 WHB he was aware of offers made by Premier League club Sunderland and Fulham, who were relegated from England's top-flight last season.

While the 27-year-old refused to go into specific details about his future, he did hint at a possible long-term deal with the reigning MLS champions.

"I'll keep some of that stuff to myself," Besler told reporters on Friday.

"But I do think if I sign a contract with Sporting, both sides will be showing that they're committing to each other very seriously, and for the long term."

Besler added: "You're in the middle of a season right now, so it's not your main focus at all.

"Right now I'm under contract with Sporting Kansas City, and I'm fully committed to this club. I think I've shown that in the past two games."

Besler has played two games since arriving back home from Brazil, and Sporting KC have won both matches against the Montreal Impact and Columbus Crew to sit atop the table in the Eastern Conference.

And Besler believes his performances in the past fortnight have highlighted his commitment to the cause.

"If guys are looking to get transferred, a lot of times you'll see them sit out because they don't want to get injured," he said.

"But I think I've proved that I'm not doing that at all.

"I'm committed to this team, and I want to try and win. And that's really all I care about right now."