'Best in the world' Guardiola in Reghecampf's sights

Laurentiu Reghecampf is confident Steaua Bucharest can dispatch of Manchester City and "best in the world" Pep Guardiola in their Champions League play-off tie.

Steaua are aiming to take a step towards reaching the group stage of Europe's premier club competition for the first time since the 2013-14 season when they entertain City on Tuesday.

In City they come up against a star-studded squad led by two-time Champions League-winning coach Pep Guardiola but, rather than be daunted by the prospect, Reghecampf senses an opportunity for the Romanian team to show their quality.

"We saw City play Sunderland [in the Premier League on Saturday] and have all the information to play football well and achieve a positive result," the Steaua coach told a pre-match media conference.

"Even if we face a big team, even if we face the best coach in the world with fantastic results, it is a huge chance for us to prove ourselves.

"I am very confident that we will qualify for the group stage again. We have a strong team and the match starts at 0-0."

Reghecampf insists his team will favour an attacking approach across the two legs, but acknowledged a high level of concentration will be required if they are to have a realistic chance of progressing.

"We will try from the first match to attack and score goals. We don't have any other choice," continued the Steaua coach.

"But there are two matches, we have to be very focused. Let's be serious, if we score one or two goals we will be happy but not at all qualified.

"Next week City will play in a sold-out stadium and will have the support of their fans.

"All results can be turned around in the second leg. We have just to target a positive result."