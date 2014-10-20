Bielsa proud to equal Marseille record

After taking one point from Bielsa's first two league matches in charge, Marseille have responded in fine fashion and continued their winning streak with a 2-0 success over Toulouse at the Stade Velodrome thanks to goals from Nicolas N'Koulou and Ligue 1's top scorer Andre-Pierre Gignac.

The win means Marseille now hold a seven-point advantage at the top of France's top flight and Bielsa was thrilled his side equalled the club's best run of league results.

"I didn't know Marseille had pulled off such a run of results before," he said. "It gives me great joy that we have managed it.

"My team played very well. Toulouse only had one real opportunity, right at the start of the match.

"Our opponents were unable to run more than us, although there were moments where we were not so good because the way we play is very demanding.

"There were moments when the players struggled to keep up the tempo."

Marseille can earn the club record outright if they beat Lyon on Sunday.