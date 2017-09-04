BienvenueKylian - PSG adventure begins for Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe trained with new club Paris Saint-Germain for the first time on Monday following his high-profile switch from Ligue 1 rivals Monaco.

The 18-year-old striker helped Leonardo Jardim's team to win the domestic league title and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

He joined Monaco's rivals PSG on loan late last month in a move that will become permanent for a reported fee of €180million next year.

The exciting teenager netted as a substitute in France's 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Netherlands last week, becoming the youngest scorer for Les Bleus in 54 years, before starting the 0-0 draw against Luxembourg.

And the latest adventure for Mbappe, who was reportedly a target for Real Madrid and other top European clubs, saw him arrive at PSG's Camp des Loges base and train with his new team-mates for the first time.

Mbappe could be partnered with PSG's world-record signing Neymar in attack away to Metz on Friday.