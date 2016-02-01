Bierhoff predicts Guardiola success at City and Bayern

Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff says Pep Guardiola can build a strong team at Manchester City - and he does not expect any drop in standards at the Spaniard's current club Bayern Munich.

Guardiola was on Monday confirmed as City's new boss from the start of next season after agreeing terms on a three-year deal at the Etihad Stadium to succeed Manuel Pellegrini.

The former Barcelona coach is on course to guide Bayern to a third successive Bundesliga crown, while they remain strong contenders in the Champions League and Bierhoff, who won 70 caps for Germany, is confident the news will not derail their chances of silverware.

He told Omnisport: "I don't think so, it's kind of normal. When a coach declares his exit the discussion starts. Everybody who was calm before now talks to the press.

"It's always interesting to start a discussion at Bayern Munich, but as I know the players from the national squad, it should be calm there. They are very determined and know their capabilities.

"I think Pep Guardiola will align them for the important goals. Sometimes pressure and discussion is a good thing for focus and teamwork."

Bierhoff visited City recently and was impressed by the infrastructure in place. He believes in Guardiola, the club may have got the final piece of the jigsaw as they seek dominance domestically and in Europe.

"Manchester City is a really interesting club," he added. "I was in Manchester recently and looked at the work of the entire City group. Manchester City is not only sheiks, who just invest a lot of money in players; they have a sports plan behind it to become a global player.

"With Pep Guardiola they buy a lot of competence. He has the possibility to build a strong team there. This will be an interesting story to follow."