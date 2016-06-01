Biglia adds to Argentina injury concerns

Argentina coach Gerardo Martino's options are thinning with the Copa America approaching after Lucas Biglia suffered a left hamstring injury.

Lionel Messi, Javier Pastore and Ezequiel Lavezzi are all regaining fitness in the week of the tournament's kick-off.

Messi suffered a back injury in Argentina's 1-0 friendly win over Honduras, while a hamstring issue has limited Lavezzi's preparation and another muscle complaint has sidelined Pastore.

Lazio midfielder Biglia has 40 international caps and played in every game of Argentina's run to the Copa final last year, as well as all bar one of their World Cup 2018 qualifiers so far.