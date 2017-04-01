Bilic acknowledges poor run may cost him West Ham job

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has acknowledged that he will ultimately pay the price should his side not turn around their dreadful form.

Bilic's side suffered a fourth successive Premier League defeat on Saturday, as relegation-threatened Hull City came from behind to win 2-1 at the KCOM Stadium.

West Ham's poor run of form has left them just six points clear of the relegation zone and led to speculation mounting over Bilic's future at the club.

And he did not shy away from taking responsibility, adding that his side will find themselves in a relegation scrap should they fail to improve.

"I'm doing my job, I'm motivated," he told BBC Sport. "But if we are making so many mistakes then you will pay the price."

"The [bottom three] are making up ground. It's very open and they are closing the gap. With a point we are keeping them nine points behind us, but now it's six.

"I was very satisfied [at half-time]. We were winning, Hull didn't have a shot on target, We neutralised them.

"It was all good until they equalised. They had five minutes of a good spell but then we came back again. To concede from a set-piece again, it is very hard to take. We conceded two against Leicester, one against Bournemouth, it's no good."

Hull head coach Marco Silva, meanwhile, was able to reflect on a job well done for his side, who are now level on 27 points with 17th-placed Swansea City ahead of the clash with fellow relegation candidates Middlesbrough next time out.

"We changed some things [at half-time], the system. I think we changed our confidence as well," Silva, who introduced the lively Kamil Grosicki at half-time, told BBC Sport.

"In the first half we were too slow, in the second half we played with more confidence. We had a great 25 minutes at the start of the second half. I think we deserve this victory."

The victory also sees Silva extend his remarkable unbeaten record on home turf to 39 games across his spells at four clubs, a run that stretches back over three years.

"It was really important. In our stadium with our fans we are stronger. We showed again this afternoon how strong we are when we play at home," he added.

"It's important we had a good performance this afternoon but we need to fight until the end of the season for sure. This result gives confidence but this game is finished and Middlesbrough is another game."