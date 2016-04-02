Bilic bemoans Kouyate red card decision

Slaven Bilic hit out at the decision to send off West Ham midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The Hammers were hoping to pick up another three points at home as they go in search of Champions League football next season but they fell behind in the 15th minute when goalkeeper Adrian fumbled the ball and centre-back Damien Delaney pounced from close range.

Bilic's men responded through midfielder Manuel Lanzini before Dimitri Payet produced another brilliant free-kick.

But the game was turned on its head when Kouyate was sent from the field for a foul on Dwight Gayle, who equalised eight minutes later.

And Bilic is adamant that it was the wrong decision by referee Mark Clattenburg.

"We are very disappointed with the decision, anyone who has anything to do with football knows that is never a red card. It is not even a yellow card, maybe in England not even a foul," he claimed.

"I'm fed up with appealing, we've done it against Liverpool and Blackburn and nothing happened."

West Ham are now three points behind fourth-placed Manchester City. Although the Croatian was upset after the full-time whistle, he believes his team will respond in the coming weeks.

"We played good football and they were dangerous especially from set plays," he said. "We turned it around quite quickly but we dominated and went close to scoring a third goal.

"We should be disappointed but make no mistake we will bounce back and we will fight until the end to finish high in the league and to win the FA Cup."