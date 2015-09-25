Bilic calls for focused West Ham

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic wants his team to enjoy their impressive start to the season, but he is eager to keep them grounded and motivated.

Bilic has guided his team to away wins at Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City to see them sit third in the Premier League.

While the Croatian is happy for West Ham to take delight in their early success, he said greater motivation should follow.

"Everything goes really quickly in football and in life. I'm not denying that but there is no point not enjoying the good spells," Bilic said ahead of West Ham's meeting with Norwich City on Saturday.

"I said to my staff the other day, 'We've done good. Why shouldn't we enjoy it a little bit?' Because when the bad days come we won't enjoy it.

"There's no reasons we could not be confident or proud.

"But the one condition is they stay on the ground and be even more motivated. There's no point to deny them and be grim."

West Ham, and former manager Sam Allardyce, were booed by their own fans during the Englishman's time in charge.

Bilic said such were his side's performances this campaign, support was coming from more than just the club's fans.

"We have an army of fans, but it is not only our fans, it is other clubs' fans - football fans - who are congratulating me," he added.

"West Ham fans are delighted, but other fans say, 'well done' and all that. Getting praise from football fans is the best. It’s a great feeling."