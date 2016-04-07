Bilic calls for Premier League focus

Slaven Bilic has warned his West Ham players not to let the prospect of a FA Cup semi-final distract them in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Hammers face Manchester United in their quarter-final replay next week, but have a crucial league clash with Arsenal at Upton Park to deal with first.

Bilic's side sit three points off Manchester City in fourth and know victory over Arsenal would keep them in the hunt for a Champions League place next season.

And taking all three points is the sole focus for Bilic, before they turn their attentions to the cup.

"We have a very tough week coming up, but we are approaching the games one by one. We don't put either competition in front," he said.

"This season is approaching its end and it's very important, as we're fighting for a place in Europe.

"We are thinking only about the game against Arsenal. Make no mistake, we'll do everything to win the game and stay in the race [for the top four].

"Our form and position in the table makes us quite confident against Arsenal. It's nice that we have already beaten them 2-0 this season."