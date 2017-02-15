Bilic fined but escapes ban for microphone misdemeanour

Slaven Bilic has been fined but escaped a touchline ban after being sent to the stands late in West Ham's 2-2 Premier League draw with West Brom.

Bilic was ordered away from the sidelines by referee Michael Oliver after reacting furiously to the Baggies' stoppage-time equaliser, which secured a 2-2 draw at London Stadium on Saturday - the Croatian manager picking up and throwing a touchline broadcast microphone.

His assistant Nikola Jurcevic had already been dismissed in the 19th minute for venturing the length of the touchline to confront the assistant referee and protest against West Ham's disallowed goal, which would have made the score 1-1.

Both men have been fined £8,000 after admitting a Football Association misconduct charge and accepting the standard penalty, leaving the 48-year-old boss free to take charge of the team's next match away to Watford on February 25.

After the dramatic draw, Bilic was unrepentant and seemingly unconcerned about a potential suspension.

"Will I get a ban? Whatever," Bilic said. "We have been punished enough with the result. I'm sorry to the microphone."