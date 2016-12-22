Bilic not looking to let Payet leave

Slaven Bilic insists West Ham will do everything in their power to retain Dimitri Payet amid speculation surrounding the France international's future.

With Payet enjoying a stunning debut Premier League campaign in 2015-16, the Hammers tied the midfielder down to a fresh five-and-a-half-year contract in February.

However, that has not stopped rumours continuing to circulate about potential interest from elsewhere.

And that was fuelled this week by Payet declaring that he missed Champions League football and would not "close the door to anything".

Ahead of West Ham's trip to Swansea City on Boxing Day, Hammers boss Bilic addressed the media and was unequivocal in his response regarding Payet.

"We do not want to sell Dimitri Payet and he is a great player," said Bilic.

"He has a contract and we will do everything to make sure he stays with us.

"I am not a big fan of the January transfer window but we are going to try and find a couple of positions where we need to strengthen."

One man who could be on his way out of London Stadium is Simone Zaza, the on-loan Juventus striker who has yet to find the net in 11 appearances across all competitions.

Valencia are reported to be interested in signing the Italy international, who moved to the Hammers on a season-long deal from the Serie A champions.

"I will discuss the situation with Simone Zaza about his contract situation and we will find a solution," added Bilic.