Bilic optimistic over Payet, Valencia

Slaven Bilic is hopeful that Dimitri Payet and Enner Valencia will be fighting fit for West Ham after the international break, despite going off injured in the 1-1 Premier League draw against Everton on Saturday.

Payet was able to walk off when he sustained an injury five minutes into the second half of the match at Upton Park, but his replacement Valencia needed a stretcher when he went down in the 69th minute.

Bilic, whose side surrendered the lead earned by Manuel Lanzini's superb 30th-minute opener, was upbeat about the pair's prospects of facing Tottenham in a fortnight.

He said: "I don't know about Payet or Valencia. We will have to wait on the scans.

"I am not a doctor, but I am optimistic that they will both be ready for the Tottenham game."

Lanzini's brilliantly struck goal was cancelled out by Romelu Lukaku two minutes before the break, the Belgian scoring against West Ham for the seventh game in succession.

Bilic was pleased with his team's display in front of their own fans, which moved them up to fifth ahead of two-week lay-off from domestic action.

"We have to be happy with our start to the season," the Croatian added. "We need to use this international break to come back even hungrier."