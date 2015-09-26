Bilic unfazed by West Ham's home form

Slaven Bilic is not worried about West Ham's home performances following their 2-2 draw with Norwich City on Saturday.

West Ham had to come from behind on two occasions in order to secure a point, with Cheikhou Kouyate's 93rd-minute strike salvaging a share of the spoils for the hosts.

The result leaves Bilic's men with just one win, which came against Newcastle United, from their opening four Premier League matches at Upton Park.

However, the Croatian believes his side learned their lesson from defeats to Bournemouth and Leicester City on their own turf to put in an improved display against the Canaries.

"In the last two home games we've got four points, so you can look at it that way," Bilic said.

"We dropped points against Bournemouth, Leicester and Norwich. What do they all have in common? They are very organised, disciplined and energetic teams.

"Only if you match them in those areas can you be better than them on the pitch, and today was a good example of that.

"We are never happy when we don't win at home but we respect the point. The players showed their character and their quality.

"We are third in the table and I’m not frustrated."

The former Besiktas boss praised Norwich for their role in the match and admitted that both teams deserved something from the game.

"A draw was a fair result. I would like to congratulate both sides for playing good football and creating a lot of chances," Bilic added.

"It was a quality game and I think there will be positives and negatives for both coaches.

"For the first 20 minutes they were the better team, they kept the ball and were confident."