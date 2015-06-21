Bilic urges caution in transfer market

Slaven Bilic has ruled out an expensive transfer splurge from West Ham, insisting the club will act cautiously in bringing in new recruits.

Under Sam Allardyce, West Ham finished 12th in the Premier League last season and qualified for the UEFA Europa League via their Fair Play placing.

Before Bilic's appointment earlier this month, West Ham had already agreed a deal to sign Darren Randolph from Birmingham City, while Pedro Obiang arrived shortly after the manager at Upton Park.

Ahead of the new season, the former Croatia and Besiktas boss is targeting more new signings, but has warned against reckless spending.

"We are going to try to be active, but we will not rush just for the sake of buying," he said in an interview with the club's official website.