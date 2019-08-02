Billy McKay says Ross County are ‘raring to go’ ahead of Hamilton clash

Billy McKay admits Ross County’s Betfred Cup campaign has given them added excitement about their top-flight return.

McKay scored four of County’s 12 goals as they topped their group with a perfect record.

The Ladbrokes Championship winners now look to take that form into their Premiership opener at home to Hamilton.

McKay told County’s Twitter account: “It’s great to get a few goals and start the season well. As a team we have scored a lot of goals in the cup so far so we are all raring to go.

“The boys are buzzing. We have started the League Cup campaign really well, got some great results. The team is looking really strong and we can’t wait to get the game going.

“We know what Hamilton are all about, they have been in the league for a good number of years so we have to make sure we perform as a team and focus on ourselves and go and try and win the game.”