Bird stalls Mexico flight to Wembley

The Wembley friendly on Monday is the first of four Mexico are playing in Europe before going to the finals in South Africa where they meet the host team in the opening match on June 11 in Johannesburg.

"A bird crashed into the windscreen of the plane due to pick up the national team in Nuremberg as it was landing, without any consequences, but regulations stipulate the aircraft had to be checked before being boarded to fly to England," the Mexican Football Federation said in a statement on Sunday.

Mexico also meet Netherlands on Wednesday, Gambia next Sunday and Italy on June 3.

