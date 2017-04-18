Birmingham turn to Redknapp after Zola debacle

Birmingham City have appointed former West Ham and Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp as their new manager.

Redknapp replaces Gianfranco Zola, who resigned in the aftermath of Monday's 2-0 defeat to Burton Albion following just two wins in his 24 games in charge of the Championship side.

Birmingham are three points above the relegation zone in English football's second tier having been in play-off contention when Zola controversially succeeded Gary Rowett.

Redknapp has three games remaining this season in which to preserve their status, starting with Sunday's derby showdown with Aston Villa.

Birmingham have not disclosed the length of the 70-year-old's contract.

OFFICIAL: The Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Harry Redknapp as our new manager. April 18, 2017

After leaving QPR in February 2015, Redknapp had a brief stint in charge of the Jordan national team and has also served in an advisory capacity at Derby County and with A-League side Central Coast Mariners.

In 2012, he was heavily linked to the England job, having led Tottenham to the quarter-finals of the Champions League the previous year, but the FA plumped for Roy Hodgson.