'Bitter' Montella tells AC Milan to improve

A frustrated Vincenzo Montella conceded that AC Milan must improve following their 1-0 Serie A defeat to Udinese on Sunday.

Stipe Perica's deflected strike after 88 minutes snatched a win for the visitors and ended their nine-game run without a victory at San Siro.

Milan, who lost Luca Antonelli to a worrying-looking injury, controlled the majority of the match but were only able to muster two shots on target, though Jose Sosa did hit the crossbar in the first half.

Montella felt luck was against his side but admitted that they did not do enough in the final third to warrant the win.

"We are not happy with the result and it leaves a bitter taste," he told Mediaset Premium.

0 - have scored no goal vs Udinese in a Serie A home match for the first time since 1998. Dark.September 11, 2016

"It was a difficult match, we were up against an Udinese side that sat very deep and we found it difficult to change tempo. We didn't do enough, but to lose at the end was a real kick in the teeth. We were quite unlucky.

"It's a shame because when you're not able to win, it's important that you don't lose. We have to do better. It was a decent start, but we didn't create many chances. In this type of game, you need that moment of luck, just as Udinese had.

"We could've done better out wide, we weren't fast enough moving the ball. There were some good things in the first half, it's just a shame we didn't score."

Milan, who lost 4-2 to Napoli prior to the international break, travel to Sampdoria on Friday on matchday four.