Bjelica: Austria Wien under no pressure

Bjelica's side sit bottom of Group G with two points following a 1-1 draw at Porto on Tuesday, as Roman Kienast's 11th minute goal - their first ever in the competition - was cancelled out by Jackson Martinez's equaliser three minutes into the second half.

The result confirmed Vienna's elimination in their maiden Champions League campaign, but Bjelica was not too dispirited.

"We are now eliminated from the competition but that also means that we have no pressure whatsoever in our final game against Zenit," he said.

"We will try to record a good result. Hopefully we'll have a sold out stadium for that.

"What we delivered today was the absolute maximum of our capabilities.

"A huge compliment to the team and the way they handled themselves. I'm satisfied with the point and happy that we finally managed to score a goal."

Kienast paid tribute to goalkeeper Heinz Lindner, who kept Porto at bay in the second half with a string of saves.

"We are happy with the draw," he said.

"But we conceded an unnecessary goal. Heinz Lindner is in fantastic form at the moment, but today credit has to be given to the entire team for a great performance."