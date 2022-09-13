Blackburn up to third in the table after comfortable win over Watford

Ryan Hedges and Dominic Hyam netted their first goals for Blackburn as they returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 2-0 victory over lacklustre Watford.

The scoreline scarcely did justice to Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men who hassled and harried their opponents who couldn’t match their hunger, workrate and quality.

Blackburn’s dominance was rewarded in the 38th minute when Welshman Hedges timed his run to perfection to convert Tyrhys Dolan’s cross and defender Hyam sealed the victory eight minutes from time by volleying in at the far post in only his third appearance for the club.

The win lifts Blackburn to third in the Championship.

The result is the Hornets’ second defeat of the season but they’ve now won just once in the last six games and although they have salvaged draws after conceding first four times this season, they looked bereft of fight and ideas here.

Their only real chance of the game – a strike from Hamza Choudhury – came from a Blackburn mistake.

Blackburn defenders Daniel Ayala and Scott Wharton returned from injury as part of three changes. Watford handed Jeremy Ngakia his first appearance of the season in one of three changes.

Rovers flew out of the traps and a well-worked corner eventually saw Tyler Morton cross for Ben Brereton Diaz, whose volley was smothered by Daniel Bachmann.

Hedges saw his 20-yard low drive smartly saved and Bachmann tipped over from Dolan, all before the 10-minute mark.

Bachmann could do nothing as Blackburn made their supremacy count when Dolan raced down the right and although his cross was slightly under-hit, it was perfect for the onrushing Hedges whose shot flew in via the Watford goalkeeper.

They went close again just before the break as Brereton Diaz whipped one that drifted agonisingly past the far post with the goalkeeper beaten.

For all their good work, Rovers almost shot themselves in the foot when Wharton’s misjudged header was met by Choudhury but Thomas Kaminski parried his poke towards goal.

Rob Edwards sent his side out early for the second half and they were only denied an equaliser by a superb block from Wharton that prevented Vakoun Bayo turning in a Keinan Davis cross.

There was space on the break for Blackburn though, which Brereton Diaz almost exploited, but Bachmann saved well at the near post.

Watford saw more of the ball but the danger came at the other end and Rovers put the result beyond doubt in the 82nd minute when Christian Kabasele inadvertently headed a corner into the path of Hyam and he emphatically volleyed home from close range.