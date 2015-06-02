Blackpool turn to McDonald

Blackpool have turned to former West Ham assistant Neil McDonald as their new manager on a one-year rolling contract.

The 49-year-old arrives at Bloomfield Road facing the task of rebuilding the club following relegation from the Championship, Blackpool finishing bottom with 26 points.

Former boss Lee Clark left his post at the end of the season, and McDonald is the man owner Owen Oyston has turned to as they try and revive their fortunes.

"This is a great opportunity for me, it's a massive football club in my opinion and I'm really looking forward to the challenge," McDonald told the club's official website.

"It's a challenge that's going to be difficult - wherever you go it's always difficult - but it's a challenge that I'm really up for and really excited about.

"I've got to try and put my stamp on the football club and get it back to where it was.

"I've got to try and stabilise it first of all after what happened last year with relegation and change people's minds to try and get the confidence back and push the club on to pastures new."

McDonald left his previous role at Upton Park following the Premier League club's decision not to retain Sam Allardyce and his coaching staff.