Blades could hand Ravel Morrison full debut against Blackburn

Ravel Morrison is expected to make his full debut for Sheffield United against Blackburn in the Carabao Cup.

The attacking midfielder, who joined the Blades in the summer, made his first appearance for the club as a late substitute during the Premier League defeat to Leicester on Saturday.

His inclusion will probably be one of many changes made by manager Chris Wilder as he looks to get minutes into the legs of players who have not featured much so far this season.

Simon Moore is likely to start in goal while Phil Jagielka, Ben Osborn, Billy Sharp and club record signing Oli McBurnie could also start.

Blackburn will check on the fitness of Tosin Adarabioyo and Ben Brereton.

Both players have missed the last two matches due to niggling injuries but Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is optimistic they will be available on Tuesday night.

On-loan defender Greg Cunningham comes back into contention after having to sit out the goalless draw against his parent club Cardiff at the weekend.

It is the first time the two clubs have faced each other in the League Cup.