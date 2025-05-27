Manchester United are preparing to offload Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

The 22-year-old Dane scored just four Premier League goals across the entirety of the 2024/25 campaign, with many fans calling for Ruben Amorim to often start Harry Maguire in attack over him.

With a huge summer rebuild ahead, the Red Devils are preparing to listen to offers for almost any first-team player, as they aim to give Amorim a clean slate to work with.

Rasmus Hojlund on his way OUT of Manchester United this summer

Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund has dwindled in front of goal this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

A manager change, a lack of confidence and second-season blues, things just haven't gone to plan for the former Atalanta man at the Theatre of Dreams in 2025. For a man who promised so much, Hojlund's downfall has been reflected in most of Manchester United's performances across one of their worst campaigns in history.

Whilst his price tag remains in the £35-40m range, as per Transfermarkt, Amorim has often delivered vocal reminders he has faith in the 22-year-old, albeit contrasting reports from Italy suggest his time at Old Trafford is now coming to an end.

Rasmus Hojlund is wanted by several Serie A clubs this summer (Image credit: Alamy)

A 'total agreement' for Hojlund to move to Inter Milan is said to be in motion at the San Siro, with first-team manager Simone Inzaghi a fan of his profile. Wage demands of around €4m (£3.3m) would be within reach for Inter, and a new centre forward addition has been touted.

A loan-to-buy option could also be plausible, especially with Amorim still hoping Hojlund can turn it around and continue his development elsewhere. The Denmark international has clearly struggled without an experienced Premier League forward to learn from.

"I don’t think he has that striker quality required for the Premier League," former Blackburn striker Chris Sutton told MailSport recently. "[He is a] hard worker but not the source of goals they desperately need."

"I think it's clear - we as a team, we are not helping Rasmus," Amorim said back in February. "We don't create a lot of chances, we had a lack of threat and you can feel it in the games.

"Sometimes we are in the final third but you don't feel it like we are a very dangerous team, and you feel it also when we are defending a little bit more... sometimes the opponents are not afraid of transitions. I have this feeling also as a coach, we are not helping also the strikers."

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has suggested a lack of service has hindered Rasmus Hojlund (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Manchester United may be forced into a sale of Hojlund to get a move for Liam Delap over the line. It appears as if either he or Joshua Zirkzee will have to make way.

With a huge summer ahead, a move to Italy could help reignite the fire in Hojlund, who did shine for Atalanta during his time with the Serie A outfit.