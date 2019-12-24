Blair Alston poised to make Hamilton return against former club

Blair Alston is set for his Hamilton comeback when Accies welcome his old side St Johnstone to the Foys Stadium on Boxing Day.

The former Falkirk midfielder has been out for two months with a persistent knee injury.

Adrian Beck has shaken off the bout of illness that saw him miss Saturday’s win over Hearts but Ciaran McKenna and Ryan Fulton remain on the sidelines with knee injuries.

St Johnstone hope to have Chris Kane back in their squad.

The striker has missed the last two games against Hearts and St Mirren with a knock to his knee.

Saints boss Tommy Wright has no fresh injuries and he looks to build on a three-match unbeaten run in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Hamilton provisional squad: Southwood, Fjortoft, McGowan, Easton, Hamilton, Hunt, McMann, Want, Hughes, Gogic, Alston, MacKinnon, Beck, Smith, Cunningham, Oakley, Ogkmpoe, Miller, Moyo, Davies, Collar, Fon Williams.

St Johnstone provisional squad: Clark, Duffy, Ralston, Tanser, Vihmann, Gordon, Kerr, Holt, Swanson, Craig, McCann, Wright, O’Halloran, Kane, May, Kennedy, Wotherspoon, Davidson, Hendry, Booth, Parish.