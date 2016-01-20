Blanc angry with boos from PSG supporters

Paris Saint-Germain manager Laurent Blanc revealed his anger after his side were whistled off the pitch at half-time of their Coupe de France win over Toulouse on Tuesday.

PSG went into the interval 1-0 down after Francois Moubandje struck early for Toulouse and were booed off the field by the home crowd at the Parc de Princes.

However, Blanc's men recovered in the second period, with David Luiz heading in an equaliser before substitute Zlatan Ibrahimovic sealed the win with an 89th minute penalty.

Blanc said he was "angry" with the crowd's reaction considering the side have only lost once - a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid - in 32 games across all competitions this season.

"I'm a bit angry about the whistle from the stand at half time," he said after the game.

"We are winning almost all our games and people are still not happy."

PSG top the Ligue 1 standings and hold a 21 point gap over their nearest rivals Monaco.