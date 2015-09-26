Blanc annoyed at PSG's first-half performance

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Laurent Blanc lamented his side's slow start before a rousing second-half performance inspired a 4-1 win over Nantes.

Goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani, Angel di Maria and Serge Aurier saw Blanc's men respond to Yacine Bammou's 11th-minute opener and go four points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Blanc told Infosport+: "We will only analyse the second half because we were not there in the first.

"We only played 45 minutes. Put yourself in situations like that at half-time, and having this reaction is positive.

"But there are still some questions to ask yourself to understand why nothing was done in the first period.

"There is no specific answer. In football, when you do not put the commitment when you are not focused, you have this this kind of half-time."

Blanc laid the gauntlet down to his players at the break in an attempt to provoke a positive response.

He continued: "At half-time, we said that if we came back with the same state of mind, it was not worth it to go back, we could take a shower and go to Paris."