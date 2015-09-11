Blanc backs Trapp after Bordeaux errors

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc has backed goalkeeper Kevin Trapp following two errors that allowed Bordeaux to snatch a 2-2 draw at the Parc des Princes.

Blanc handed a full debut to close-season signing Angel di Maria and saw the Ligue 1 champions go ahead when Cedric Carrasso fumbled an easy cross - allowing Edinson Cavani to open the scoring.

However, Trapp then failed to deal with a simple Henri Saivet header, only for Cavani to spare his keeper's blushes with a well-taken free-kick before the break.

Saivet was dismissed late on for a second bookable offence but when Trapp hesitated on a backpass, Wahbi Khazri punished him as PSG's 100 per cent start to the season was ended.

However, Blanc suggested the former Eintracht Frankfurt man will remain his number one for Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash with Malmo ahead of Salvatore Sirigu.

"The Bordeaux goalkeeper also made a mistake. Keepers make mistakes," Blanc told beIN Sports.

"He is a keeper who has a philosophy that is similar to mine. When you takes risks, any uncertainty can lead to a goal.

"But I hope he has the personality to do the same again next time, only with more efficiency, and that could be as early as Tuesday."

Blanc's men will remain top of Ligue 1 when they take on Malmo on Tuesday, boasting a four-point cushion ahead of the remainder of league fixtures this weekend.

But the former Bordeaux boss conceded: "We have not played a great game.

"We lost a lot of possession and that is not like us. But at the end of the first half, we could have had one more.

"I was convinced that with this style of game, we could keep all three points."