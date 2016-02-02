Blanc calls for PSG focus across all competitions

Success in the Champions League is not Paris Saint-Germain's only priority this season with Laurent Blanc eyeing five pieces of silverware.

Blanc has already guided PSG to the Trophee des Champions in 2015-16, and they remain in four competitions in the closing months of the campaign.

With 15 games to go in Ligue 1, PSG are already 24 points clear of second-placed Monaco, while they have booked a final spot in the Coupe de la Ligue and are in the Coupe de France last-16.

And Blanc wants to ensure PSG's focus does not drop domestically ahead of their Champions League clash with Chelsea later this month.

"Our season does not end with the Champions League," he is quoted as saying by Le Parisien.

"Otherwise, it would be very short.

"The Champions League is a great competition, but we must stay alert and motivated to fulfil our goals in all competitions.

"We are motivated for every game. What interests us is to win."