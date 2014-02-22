Blanc calls for PSG focus amid European exploits

The French champions produced a stunning display to beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, and the coach wants them to carry that form into their league match with Toulouse on Sunday.

PSG sit two points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with a game in hand on Monaco, and Blanc has warned his players that they must not let their standards drop.

"We are satisfied with this victory (over Leverkusen), but there is no euphoria," he said at a press conference on Saturday. "We know we've worked hard to get there, (but) we also know what to do to continue on this path.

"We now have to act the same and be able to focus on Ligue 1 again and focus on our game against Toulouse.

"On Sunday, there are three points to be won, as usual. We must no longer think of Leverkusen, and the players are aware."

Blanc will be without Edinson Cavani and Christophe Jallet for the game through knee injuries but the coach hopes to have both men back for their match with Marseille on March 2.

"The goal is to have him (Cavani) available for the next match against Marseille," he added. "When I see him in training I think he is close.

"In any case we will take no risks.

"(And) it is too early to take (Jallet) to Toulouse."