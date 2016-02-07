Blanc concerned by PSG mistakes

Laurent Blanc lamented Paris Saint-Germain's wastefulness on the ball after watching a fortunate 2-1 victory over Marseille.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Angel Di Maria scored the goals which handed PSG a ninth successive Le Classique victory over their mid-table hosts and restored a 24-point lead over Monaco at the top of the Ligue 1 standings, but it was not a comfortable evening for Blanc and his players at Stade Velodrome.

After Remy Cabella levelled for Marseille following Ibrahimovic's opener, the home team pushed PSG hard and would have had the lead just before half-time but for Maxwell's goal-line clearance from Michy Batshuayi.

Up until Di Maria's strike in the 71st minute, it seemed that Marseille would go on and win the game and Blanc conceded that the hosts caused his side trouble.

"[Marseille's] fans will say that Marseille deserved to win. Marseille were very good and it was a very good game overall, but we did not deserve to lose," Blanc told Canal+.

"In the second half, Marseille actually caused us a lot of problems but, overall, it was a good game, there was a winner and fate chose us.

"[There are] too many mistakes and technical waste at the moment. There is a lack of patience in relation to our usual play.

"But despite this, when we manage to develop it, we make a lot of scoring opportunities."