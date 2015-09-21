Blanc confident Ibrahimovic will end goal drought

Laurent Blanc has no concerns over the form of Zlatan Ibrahimovic even though his star striker has failed to score for Paris Saint-Germain so far this season.

Ibrahimovic has been PSG's attacking inspiration since arriving from Milan in 2012, leading the club to three successive Ligue 1 titles and scoring 106 goals in 129 appearances in all competitions before the start of this campaign.

The Sweden captain has not scored in four games in 2015-16, though, and missed a glorious chance in PSG's 1-1 draw with Reims on Saturday.

But, speaking on Monday, coach Blanc said: "Ibrahimovic is not in the best possible form. He is finding it more difficult to score goals than usual [this season].

"It happened last year too, but I think he will recover quickly.

"[Is he] on the decline? You will have an answer soon. He will give you an answer on the pitch. And that's what matters most."

Ibrahimovic's next opportunity to break his duck will come in Tuesday's home clash with Guingamp.

Blanc added: "We are disappointed with the game against Reims, unfortunately we will get matches like this again. We can't go all season at the top level.

"We must improve our efficiency, especially in attack. We created chances but were not effective.

"We will try to put a very competitive team [out against Guingamp] because you have to win games like these."