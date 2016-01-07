Blanc confident PSG can avoid another Bastia humbling

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc believes his players have improved enough to avoid a slip-up at Bastia akin to the one they suffered in Corsica last season.

The defending champions are unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season sit a staggering 19 points clear of nearest challengers Monaco.

Blanc's men visit Bastia on Friday and, although the hosts are 16th in the table, will be wary of falling to their first league loss of the campaign given the events of last January.

The match will take place almost a year to the day that Bastia came from 2-0 down to win 4-2 and deal PSG the second of the the three defeats they sustained en route to the title.

But Blanc said: "One year, it's a long time. We're not safe from the kind of game we had in Bastia last year, because if my memories are right, we did a pretty good first half and then during the second half, we pulled the plug and there was nobody anymore on the pitch.

"One year later, I think we control better this kind of game, I think the players deal better with these situations and we improved individually and collectively."