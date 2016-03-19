Blanc confirms fine for PSG's Van der Wiel
Paris Saint-Germain defender Gregory van der Wiel is available to face Monaco but was fined for leaving the 9-0 win at Troyes at half-time.
Gregory van der Wiel was fined by Paris Saint-Germain for leaving last weekend's title-clinching match against Troyes at half-time, coach Laurent Blanc has confirmed.
PSG cruised to 9-0 win over their thoroughly over-matched opponents to secure a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title with eight games to spare last weekend.
But Van der Wiel was substituted after half-time and subsequent reports suggested the full-back stormed out of the dressing room due to a row with star forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who went on to score four second-half goals in the rout.
Speaking ahead of Sunday's match against Monaco, Blanc said the Netherlands international would be financially punished but remain available for first-team action.
"He was sanctioned by the club but I have not sanctioned sportingly," he said.
"He will be part of the group [against Monaco]. He was not selected by the national team, unfortunately for him, so he will be training with us next week.
"There are two possible sanctions: sports and the club. What does it mean for the club? Financially, of course."
PSG can now switch their focus to a Champions League campaign that pits them against Manchester City in the quarter-finals, but Blanc still has targets domestically.
"We want to beat the record for points – exceeding 90 points would be a good thing," he added.
"We will not take risks but we will make sure to stay professional until the end. I'll make sure to select the best team possible."
