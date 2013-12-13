Blanc demands PSG reaction after defeats

The French champions have lost two of their last three matches in all competitions, suffering reversals against Evian in the league and Benfica in Europe.

While the defeats came either side of an impressive 5-0 victory over Sochaux, Blanc was left unimpressed and called on his charges to bounce back against Rennes and Lille in Ligue 1.

"We must take maximum points from our next two games," he said.

"We were frustrated and disappointed by the defeats at Evian and Benfica and I want a reaction."

Despite the UEFA Champions League defeat against Benfica at the Estadio de Luz, PSG topped Group C by three points and go into the draw for the knockout stages on Monday.

Blanc was less angered by the loss, more by the performance, and believes such showings are unacceptable given the financial commitment made by the club's owners.

"You can lose matches but you have to give the best of yourselves in every game and we did not do that," he continued.

"The president has a requirement to become champions and to go as far as we can in the Champions League."