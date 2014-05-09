Blanc expects PSG to strengthen in summer

The newly crowned Ligue 1 champions are reportedly one of nine clubs who remain under investigation over breaches of UEFA's financial fair play regulations - an offence which could lead to limits to the club's squad size and salary caps.

However, Blanc is confident that he will be able to strengthen his side for the next campaign, despite any restrictions that could be imposed by the governing body.

The 48-year-old guided PSG to the fourth title in their history earlier this week, and he is certain they will still be competitive if he cannot bring in additions.

"We already have a great team," Blanc said on Friday. "Despite the Financial Fair Play, I know that we can still improve the team

"We do not need much more players in the team. Those who come will make a significant jump in the team

"We will target the players to develop the best team."

Ahead of the current campaign, PSG spent big to bring Edinson Cavani, Lucas Digne and Marquinhos to the Parc des Princes and also signed Yohan Cabaye from Newcastle United in January.