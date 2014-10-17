Blanc grateful for points after dramatic PSG win

In a match full of talking points, PSG came from a goal down to lead at the break before Edinson Cavani added the final goal from the spot shortly after the break at the Stade de France.

However, after Jean-Philippe Gbamin was shown a second yellow card for his foul on Cavani, the Uruguayan earned two quick cautions for his gun-pose celebration and his reaction to the initial booking.

Referee Nicolas Rainville completed his trio of red cards within six hectic minutes when Jerome Lemoigne was booked for a second time after clashing with PSG midfielder Yohan Cabaye, who had earlier equalised Adamo Coulibaly's 10th-minute opener.

Blanc's side saw out the result to pick up their first win in three league matches, but the Frenchman was unimpressed by both the refereeing and the way his side sat back on their two-goal lead.

"I will not answer questions on the refereeing. The game lost its appeal because of what happened," he told Canal+.

"It is a difficult game to analyse. The second half, even with mitigating circumstances, did not satisfy me.

"I regret the lack of ambition that my team showed after the third goal [but] the pitch was difficult and there were also physical problems as well.

"Subconsciously we wanted to preserve [the lead] but it does not please me. I'm happy with the win, that's the most important thing."

Blanc was without the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Luiz, Marquinhos and Ezequiel Lavezzi due to injury, while Thiago Silva was absent due to personal problems.

Blaise Matuidi was forced off with a thigh problem midway through the first half but Blanc said the injury did not appear serious, and Silva is expected to return for Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash with APOEL.