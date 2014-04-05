Blanc hails 'beautiful' Reims win

The French champions will head to Stamford Bridge for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie holding a 3-1 advantage.

Chelsea hold an enviable record at home under Jose Mourinho, who has never lost in the last eight of Europe's premier club competition.

But PSG kept up their winning habit against Hubert Fournier's side, with an 11th consecutive victory secured by Edinson Cavani's first-half effort and two own goals from the hapless Aissa Mandi.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic possibly out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, Blanc took the chance to keep his other key players fresh.

Neither Cavani, Ezequiel Lavezzi nor Lucas Moura were required for the full 90 minutes, while Thiago Motta and Blaise Matuidi watched on from the bench.

Blanc said: "I am satisfied with the result and the mindset displayed by the players, even if some of them are lacking in game time.

"It was a good match, we scored three goals and could preserve some players and play our youngsters.

"It's a beautiful afternoon. We will enjoy this win before preparing tomorrow (Sunday) for the return to Chelsea."

Lucas was a threat throughout the contest, with the Brazilian's header going in off Mandi for the first of his two own goals.

With PSG in excellent form and closing in on a second successive league title, Lucas believes they are capable of progressing in Europe too.

He said: "I think it was a good match, and I am of course very happy to have been decisive on the second goal.

"Now, we need to be well-rested to tackle the big game on Tuesday. I think we can get past Chelsea."