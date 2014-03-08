Blanc hails Ibrahimovic after Bastia win

Ibrahimovic scored his 38th goal of the season to put PSG ahead in Corsica after just six minutes, a strike that took the capital club's tally to 100 for the season.

The Swede was then involved as the visitors doubled their lead, his remarkable volleyed backheel throughball setting up Ezequiel Lavezzi, who added a third late on as the Ligue 1 leaders moved closer to a second successive French title.

But Blanc was not shocked by the contribution of the former Barcelona and Milan man, lauding Ibrahimovic for his penchant for the extraordinary.

"He (Ibrahimovic) does not surprise me," Blanc told Infosport +. "It is confirmed in every match that he is an abnormal competitor and above all, has the ability to make moves that other players cannot."

PSG were always in command at the Stade Armand Cesari, and Blanc was delighted with his side's display following an international break that heavily disrupted their preparations.

"We had a week to prepare for a complicated game," Blanc added. "Since most internationals returned on Thursday with a few special cases, such as Thiago Silva, who played in South Africa.

"When you lead 2-0 at half-time and are able to maintain control of the match it gives the impression that this is easy, but this is not true.

"Our main quality is to play a game which is comprised of technical skill and efficiency. We have surpassed 100 goals, this means something."