Blanc hails Ibrahimovic, Cavani partnership

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc has praised Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the wake of their 4-1 Ligue 1 win over Saint-Etienne.

Ibrahimovic and Cavani got a goal and an assist in Sunday's encounter at the Parc des Princes, each taking their tallies in Ligue 1 for this season to seven goals.

Blanc feels the win was further proof that the duo can play together and was delighted with their performances.

"Everybody has now seen that our attackers are complementary when they have the desire to play together," Blanc said at a news conference.

"They have different characteristics and qualities, but what matters most is their presence on the pitch, regardless of their statistics. They did very well."

Angel di Maria did not add his name to the scoresheet in Paris, but was involved in many of PSG's dangerous moments and Blanc had words of encouragement for the Argentine, too.

"Di Maria put in a great performance in the second half as well," he said.

"We have some great players and he is one of them. We have to be patient with him."

PSG are seven points clear atop the table after their ninth win in 11 league games this season.