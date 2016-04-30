Blanc hails 'motivated and disciplined' PSG

Laurent Blanc hailed his Paris Saint-Germain side for the manner in which they have dominated Ligue 1 once again this season.

The French champions matched the record of 89 points in a season with a 4-0 thumping of Rennes at the Pac des Princes on Friday.

And Blanc said the result was no more than his side deserved for their professional approach to each game.

"Equalling the record of 89 points in the season proves that we have been consistent from start to finish," he said.

"We now have three matches left to break this record, and I hope we do. The team has again shown that it is motivated and disciplined."

PSG equalled the record with a superb performance, as Ligue 1's leading goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored another brace, while he was joined on the scoresheet by Maxwell and Edison Cavani.

"The players played very well. I'm very happy," Blanc said.

"We could see the pleasure of playing together. This victory is the best answer to the criticism we heard this week."

Ibrahimovic added that PSG were not done breaking records yet, either.

"We want to keep writing history, keep doing what we know how to do: play football. We know what we are capable of, we are confident and play for each other," the Sweden international said.