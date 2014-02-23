Blanc hails PSG attack, laments defence

PSG regained their five-point advantage at the top of Ligue 1, but the scoreline was somewhat harsh on a Toulouse side who showed an abundance of battling qualities.

Forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic would once more prove the difference however, the Swede surpassing the 20-goal mark in the league with a hat-trick that takes his tally to 22.

Ibrahimovic's opener from the penalty spot was cancelled out before half-time by Wissam Ben Yedder.

PSG moved back ahead shortly after the break through Ezequiel Lavezzi's composed finish, before that lead was extended by Ibrahimovic's flicked header.

Ben Yedder scored his second of the game to once more bring Toulouse into the game, but Ibrahimovic calmed the away side's nerves after bagging his second from a rebound after initially seeing a second penalty saved.

Blanc was pleased to see his side score four goals in a game for a second consecutive match after the 4-0 triumph over Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League, but was disappointed to concede two goals.

"We scored four goals, including two from penalties and a free-kick, which is one of our main strengths I think," he said.

"Scoring goals is the hardest thing. We have eight in two games, (I am) happy on the offensive side.

"Defensively, there is something to say, but when you win it erases everything and you start again from scratch.

"But we twice let Toulouse into the match. It could have cost us dearly."