Blanc hails PSG character after Coupe de la Ligue triumph

Laurent Blanc praised Paris Saint-Germain for overcoming adversity to keep their treble ambitions alive with a 2-1 win Coupe de la Ligue final win over Lille.

Javier Pastore gave PSG a 40th-minute lead at the Stade de France but Djibril Sidibe's free-kick equaliser and Adrien Rabiot's red card for a second booking threatened to derail their hopes.

But Angel Di Maria was alert to capitalise on a misjudged back header from Adama Soumaoro in 74th minute and slotted home past the on-rushing Victor Enyeama.

Despite having already retained their Ligue 1 title, PSG have come in for criticism following their Champions League quarter-final exit against Manchester City, and Blanc was keen to credit an impressive display of character.

"Even with 10 men my players wanted to win," the coach told France 2.

"That may be the best the team has withstood pressure to win."

Blanc feels falling short in the Champions League should not take credit away from his team's domestic dominance. PSG will aim to wrap up a second consecutive treble in the Coupe de France final against Marseille next month.

"Many have trouble thinking that a season is a championship, cups and the Champions League," he added.

"But when we do not reach a goal, the season is not over. We can still make a good season.

"I hope the players will still be focused and motivated for the coming weeks."