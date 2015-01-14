Blanc hits out at French media after cup win

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored as PSG defeated Saint-Etienne 1-0 on Tuesday, as the capital club bounced back from their 4-2 loss at Bastia in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Blanc claimed he and his team had learned a lot from their loss on the island of Corsica, as PSG led 2-0 after 20 minutes before Bastia scored twice in each half to pull off an incredible comeback.

But Blanc was clearly unimpressed by the lack of faith the French media has had in the reigning Ligue 1 champions this season, with PSG sitting fourth with 38 points, four adrift of leaders Lyon, but still alive in the Coupe de la Ligue, Coupe de France and UEFA Champions League.

"We had the qualities to win at Saint-Etienne," he said after the 1-0 win over Saint-Etienne.

"We were good in the game, despite all the talk and analysis heard after our defeat to Bastia.

"We analysed the second disastrous period in Corsica. According to the journalists, it was impossible to see the Paris Saint-Germain win at Saint-Etienne, especially without conceding any goal.

"I saw a lot of positive things tonight. I'm not more confident than before the match because I was not very worried."

Ironically, PSG and Bastia both advanced to the Coupe de la Ligue semi-finals on Tuesday with the latter overcoming Rennes 3-1.

Saint-Etienne suffered their first loss at home in nine games thanks to Ibrahimovic's strike and the Swedish striker hailed PSG's achievement in becoming just the second team this season to win at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

"It is always difficult to play here, one has already experienced. It was the game we needed," Ibrahimovic said.

"We played against a well-organised team, which had the advantage of playing at home in front of his supporters. They are third in Ligue 1, so it was a good test for us."