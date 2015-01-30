Blanc: Ibra, Cavani need to improve partnership

Ibrahimovic and Cavani have failed to recapture the same sort of form that saw PSG defend their Ligue 1 title, with the pair managing just 17 goals between them.

Cavani was also forced to deny rumours of a rift with Ibrahimovic recently following a report published by French newspaper L'Equipe.

Speaking ahead of PSG's clash with Rennes on Friday, Blanc quickly dispelled talk of tension between the two international men.

"Both need to improve, Ibra [Ibrahimovic] and Cavani, because they can play together. They have to look for each other more on the pitch," said Blanc.

"I was sure that after the game in Saint-Etienne, the little discussion at the half-time between Ibra and Cavani will make you speak.

"Everything is over, they are the best friends in the world, they will go together on holidays. That's crazy what you can take from some footage."

Blanc added: "We can understand the way it works for them using the statistics.

"If you look at the last year by example, with Cavani playing on the right or left. They scored a lot of goals, as simple as that.

"No-one got any prejudice on the pitch because the other was there on the same time. I think that the way they play can be complementary."