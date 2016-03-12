Blanc: Ligue 1 clubs did not do enough to stop PSG

Laurent Blanc says the other clubs in Ligue 1 did not do enough to make a competitive fight for the title, with Paris Saint-Germain on the brink of a fourth successive championship.

Following Monaco's 2-2 draw with Reims on Friday, PSG can take an unassailable 25-point lead at the summit if they beat bottom club Troyes on Sunday.

The coach is proud to have the chance to wrap up the title this weekend, but claimed it was the fault of their rivals for not picking up enough points to challenge.

"There was a debate on whether it was pathetic or fantastic, but Paris has made its way. Many competitors have struggled to follow us," said Blanc.

"However, I repeat, in a season you can only take six points against PSG. Our opponents did not do what was needed.

"We have had a great journey; I hope we achieve it as quickly as possible. There is pride in being able to finish the championship so quickly.

"Since the first day we have been in the lead, I do not know if we will be able to do it again. After the game, we can be proud, I hope."

PSG will be without Marco Verratti for their trip to Troyes due to a groin problem, while Blaise Matuidi is a doubt.

Blanc admitted the Italian's issue is a worry for the club and his country ahead of Euro 2016, though he does not believe it will affect his participation in the competition.

"Marco will not be in the group on Sunday. Blaise will struggle to be in the group too - he could not train. Otherwise, the rest are fine," added Blanc.

"With the agreement of the player [Verratti], we did everything we could to give him the opportunity to play [the Champions League last-16 second leg] against Chelsea.

"It's a groin problem. It's not very serious, but he must rest. It is not good for PSG or for Italy. We will try to cure him quickly so he can play with both teams. His participation in the Euro is not questioned."

The opportunity to secure the title could provide a boost to PSG's chances of winning the Champions League, according to Blanc.

"I personally think that winning the championship is a good thing, especially as soon as possible," he said.

"You only have to look at the calendar to realise that reaching this goal will enable us to do certain things. I hope we will have a little help from the directors of French football for us to prepare for these meetings."