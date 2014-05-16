Blanc looking for PSG progress next season

The Frenchman has guided his team to an impressive domestic campaign, with PSG holding a seven-point lead over Monaco heading into their final league fixture at home to Montpellier on Saturday.

Last month also saw them lift the Coupe de la Ligue trophy with a 2-1 win over Lyon, while Blanc also steered the club to a UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Despite that success, the coach wants even more from his charges next term.

"We are satisfied with the work done by the players and the staff," he said.

"In terms of points, the game, the outcome is positive, but also as regards the operation.

"Next season we will try to be more efficient, we will try to do better and keep moving forward."

Blanc also took time to comment on speculation surrounding a potential return to the club for Leonardo, who spent two years at the club as director of football between 2011 and 2013.

"It's not my problem," he said. "When I arrived there was a sports director. I enjoyed working with him, he (was) called Mr Leonardo. After, he left.

"Then I worked with Olivier (Letang). If the club wants to take an athletic director, I do not interfere in it."